Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $47.69 Million Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 145,949.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,636 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.86% of Domo worth $47,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $20,238,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 19,400.2% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 249,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 130.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 121.2% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,432 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.