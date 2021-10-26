Sleep Number (SNBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SNBR stock opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

