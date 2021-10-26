Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,592 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after acquiring an additional 484,678 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,002,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:DLB opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

