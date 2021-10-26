MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after buying an additional 242,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

