MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $247.42 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $202.12 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.96.

