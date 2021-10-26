MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,353 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 451,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 412,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 316,560 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 148,868 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $58.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

