Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 639.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

