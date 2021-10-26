Colliers International Group (CIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($12.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($12.95). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$903.37 million.
Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
