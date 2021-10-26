CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.27 million, a PE ratio of -261.46 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $318,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarParts.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 373,946 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.68% of CarParts.com worth $49,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.