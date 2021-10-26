Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,019,588 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.63% of Hudbay Minerals worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

HBM stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

