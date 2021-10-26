iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 88.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,164,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 249,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $104.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.