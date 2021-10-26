Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.71 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 130.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.