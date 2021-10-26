MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578,980 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of MoneyGram International worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGI. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $627.73 million, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

