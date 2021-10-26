Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.29 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $22,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany stock opened at $678.82 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $537.82 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $653.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.