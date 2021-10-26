Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,054,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,502,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,821,000 after buying an additional 556,892 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 1,362,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,070,000 after buying an additional 697,691 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after buying an additional 3,758,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,285,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,730,000 after buying an additional 492,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBS opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

