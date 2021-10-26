LPL Financial LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 912,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,701,000 after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,091,000 after acquiring an additional 276,236 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 503,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,329 shares of company stock worth $98,140,331. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Zscaler stock opened at $311.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $314.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

