Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.13 Million Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,800 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 263,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $23,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Groupon by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

