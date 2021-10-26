TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,311 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,001 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 242.23 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

