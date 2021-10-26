Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.57).

LON:KETL opened at GBX 271.30 ($3.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 320.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The company has a market cap of £560.22 million and a P/E ratio of 23.39. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

