Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 81,180 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 71.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,448,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after purchasing an additional 336,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,647,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 833,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

NYSE ACA opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.