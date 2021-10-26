Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Hold

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

