Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,908 shares of company stock valued at $36,579,276. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

