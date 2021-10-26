Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.50 Million

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post sales of $225.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $233.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $198.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $862.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYN opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

