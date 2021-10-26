Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ opened at $192.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $192.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

