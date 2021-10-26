2,800 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EJFA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $66,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $967,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,412,000.

NASDAQ EJFA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

