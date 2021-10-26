Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luby’s were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 442,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUB opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.17. Luby’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

