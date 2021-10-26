Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,986 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 910.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after buying an additional 1,192,254 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,812,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,528,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 59,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 47,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.