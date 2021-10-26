Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

