Legal & General Group Plc Has $691,000 Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 1,070,923 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 829,066 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 165,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after buying an additional 158,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $720.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

