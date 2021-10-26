Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

