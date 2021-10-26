Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 600.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 290,279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 415,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period.

SFM stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

