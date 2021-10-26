Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $73.55.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

