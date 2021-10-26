Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 102,880 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Wrap Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $35,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at $146,240.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock worth $267,141 in the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

