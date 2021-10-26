Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,557 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,276. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

