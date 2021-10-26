Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 203,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $24,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONEM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

ONEM opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

