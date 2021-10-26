Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $62.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

