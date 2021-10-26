Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 166,897 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 166,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 93,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

