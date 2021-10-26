Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Robert Half International worth $23,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Robert Half International stock opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.90.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.