Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 107,413 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,413 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

QRTEA stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

