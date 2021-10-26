MiX Telematics (MIXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIXT stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiX Telematics stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

