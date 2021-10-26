Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 159.35 ($2.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £677.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

