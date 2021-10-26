Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMCO opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

