Ian Selby Acquires 150,000 Shares of Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,959.76).

FLX opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62. The firm has a market cap of £7.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. Falanx Group Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.13.

About Falanx Group

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

