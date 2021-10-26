SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -129.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

