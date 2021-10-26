Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Option Care Health worth $41,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 284,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.