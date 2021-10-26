Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,583 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Green Dot worth $42,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Green Dot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,687 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

