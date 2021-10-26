Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of ESCO Technologies worth $40,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of ESE opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

