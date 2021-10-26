Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Hancock Whitney worth $71,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

