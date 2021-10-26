United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 503,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 261,234 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 396,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 209,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

