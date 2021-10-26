United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

